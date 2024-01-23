Miami

96-year-old Florida woman rescued after falling in hole that formed in her home

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the hole formed in the interior foundation of the home, and an elderly woman fell into it

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elderly woman had to be rescued after she fell into a hole that formed in her home in Miami, Florida, Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at the home at 921 Southwest 12th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the hole formed in the interior foundation of the home, and an elderly woman fell into it.

Photos released by fire rescue showed the hole in the floor with tiles cracked or missing, along with cracked walls.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Miami Fire Rescue
Photos released by Miami Fire Rescue show a hole in the floor and cracked walls at a home in Little Havana.

Firefighters assisted the woman out of the hole. She wasn't seriously injured.

Building inspectors were called to the home, which was cordoned off and evacuated. A total of six people were displaced as a result, officials said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Remote work 2 hours ago

Kyte Baby controversy: Outrage after worker denied remote request while her baby was in the NICU

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Country singer Chris Young arrested at Nashville bar, charged with assault, disorderly conduct

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC South Florida for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us