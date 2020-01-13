JFK

Extensive Collection of JFK Memorabilia Hits Auction Block

Online bidding for the items will begin Jan. 17

By Associated Press

President JFK Speaking Dinner French minister 1962
ASSOCIATED PRESS

One of the most comprehensive private collections of John F. Kennedy memorabilia that chronicles his life from childhood to the White House is for sale.

Hundreds of items associated with the late president are being offered as a single lot by Boston's RR Auction for a minimum of $1.5 million.

The collection includes a handwritten draft of Kennedy's 1960 speech announcing his intention to run for president; hundreds of unpublished photos and negatives of Kennedy and his family; and even personal items.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Iran 3 hours ago

Videos Purport to Show Iran Police Firing on Plane-Crash Protesters

Iowa 4 hours ago

Poll: Early Voting States Don’t Reflect America’s Views, But America Is OK With It

Online bidding for the collection put together by a California man opens Jan. 17.

This article tagged under:

JFKauctionsalememorabilia
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us