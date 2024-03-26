Kansas City Chiefs

Former Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson dies days after stillbirth

Krystal Anderson, a longtime Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader, died unexpectedly at age 40, shortly after her daughter was born at rest, an obituary confirmed.

By Jess Cohen | E!

Chiefs
Getty

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Kansas City Chiefs community is in mourning.

Krystal Anderson, a 40-year-old former cheerleader for the NFL team, died "unexpectedly" on March 20, shortly after she delivered her stillborn daughter Charlotte Willow Anderson, an obituary confirmed.

"Krissy sought out hospitalization during her 21st week of pregnancy, and despite the trauma of losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, she fought on," a GoFundMe set up in honor of the late mother and daughter reads. "Her fight with sepsis, led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Following the family tragedy, Krystal's husband Clayton Anderson spoke about his heartbreak. "I feel lost," he told local outlet Fox4. "There's a lot of people in this house and it feels empty."

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders also said in a moving tribute that they are "deeply saddened" by Krystal's passing.

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

mega millions 2 mins ago

Mega Millions player wins $1.13 billion jackpot sold in New Jersey

Sean "Diddy" Combs 5 hours ago

Guns found at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami properties during federal searches, sources say

"She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long," the squad wrote of their former cheer captain on Instagram March 21. "After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events."

Krystal AndersonInstagram

"We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle," their message continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her."

After seeing the cheer team's tribute, Tavia Hunt—the wife of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt—also honored Krystal in a heartfelt message.

"A profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path," Tavia commented. "We love & miss you Krissy."

In addition to daughter Charlotte, Krystal was preceded in death by her infant son, James Charles.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Kansas City Chiefs
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us