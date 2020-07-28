Here Are Ways to Get Involved In NASA's Mars Rover Launch

You're invited to participate in a virtual experience as NASA gets ready to launch its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover. The launch is scheduled for 4:50 a.m. PDT, Thursday, July 30 in Cape Canaveral, FL.

The rover will land at Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. After landing, the rover will be collecting rock and soil samples to bring back to Earth. NASA's Perseverance rover is designed to look for ancient microbes on Mars. This launch also includes the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which will be the first helicopter to go to another planet.

You can register for mission information, highlights and interaction opportunities.

Here is a roundup of ways to follow and get involved in the mission.

NASA Social Event

Register for the Virtual NASA Social on Facebook to get a behind-the-scenes look at the mission.

Send Your Name to Mars, Again!

The rover will be carrying three dime-size chips with the names of 10.9 million people. Although names flying with Perseverance are already on board, you can send your name on the next flight to Mars.

#CountdownToMars

You can record a launch countdown video and tag it on social media using #CountdownToMars. If selected, your video will be featured on NASA social media accounts or could be shown on launch day.

Virtual Launch Packet

Check out this interactive booklet that has information on the Mars Mission and print products for the mission. You can also view it here.

Mars Photo Booth

Take a souvenir photo with NASA's virtual Mars Photo Booth.

Augmented Reality Filters

You can the use the following Augmented Reality Filters: Mars, Mission Control and 3D Rover

Get a Front Row Seat

Watch the launch with Oculus virtual reality technology.

Spacecraft 3D Rover Experience

Use this interactive 3D feature to learn about its various components of the rover.

Activities and Lessons for Students

Check out this collection of projects, toolkit and contests. You can also visit JPL's education website for Mars-themed lessons.

Mars 2020 STEM Toolkit

Here are STEM lessons and do-it-yourself projects

Ask Experts Anything

Experts from NASA, United Launch Alliance (ULA), the Department of Energy (DOE), and more will answer questions regarding the mission in a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Monday, July 27, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

