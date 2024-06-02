India stocks hit record intraday highs as exit polls predict a decisive Modi win

Local exit polls over the weekend suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was set for a rare third consecutive term in power.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to secure around 365 out of the 543 seats in the lower house of India's parliament, according to local news channel NDTV's exit poll summary.

Stock gauges in India hit intraday record highs Monday, with the Nifty 50 index rising about 3% and the S&P BSE Sensex Total Return index last up about 2.6%.

However, final results, expected on Tuesday, can diverge from exit poll projections.