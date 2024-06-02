India stocks hit record intraday highs as exit polls predict a decisive Modi win

By Shreyashi Sanyal,CNBC and Charmaine Jacob,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Local exit polls over the weekend suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was set for a rare third consecutive term in power.
  • The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to secure around 365 out of the 543 seats in the lower house of India's parliament, according to local news channel NDTV's exit poll summary. 

Stock gauges in India hit intraday record highs Monday, with the Nifty 50 index rising about 3% and the S&P BSE Sensex Total Return index last up about 2.6%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Local exit polls over the weekend suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was set for a rare third consecutive term in power.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to secure around 365 out of the 543 seats in the lower house of India's parliament, according to local news channel NDTV's exit poll summary. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

However, final results, expected on Tuesday, can diverge from exit poll projections.

Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us