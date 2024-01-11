Caught on Camera

Video shows moment Porsche driver slams into Florida Highway Patrol in hit-and-run

The crash happened on Jan. 2 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Indian Trace in Weston and led to the Porsche driver's arrest

By Brian Hamacher

New video shows a Porsche driver slamming into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper during an early morning hit-and-run crash in South Florida last week.

The crash happened on Jan. 2 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Indian Trace in Weston.

FHP officials said 49-year-old Ricardo Jimenez was behind the wheel of the Porsche when he crashed into the trooper's vehicle.

The footage released Thursday by FHP shows multiple angles of the Porsche colliding with the trooper's cruiser.

The trooper appears to be eating and possibly speaking with someone named Tony on the phone when the Porsche comes up from behind and slams into his cruiser, causing it to spin around.

Florida Highway Patrol

"Tony, Tony, I've been hit, I've been hit, Tony! I've been hit, I've been hit!" the trooper says before reporting the incident over his radio and yelling "Damn!"

Officials said Jimenez abandoned the Porsche on foot and led authorities on a manhunt. He was eventually taken into custody.

Photos released by FHP showed the trooper's vehicle with rear-end damage, and the Porsche heavily damaged.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol

Jimenez is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing damage, failure to stop or remain at an accident scene and resisting an officer without violence.

