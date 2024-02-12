Shooter accused of opening fire at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church identified

The shooter who opened fire at a Texas megachurch before they were killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents released by a prosecutor's office on Monday.

The shooter was identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno in an affidavit seeking a search warrant for a home in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.

A motive for the attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church that sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services on Sunday remains unclear.

NBC News reports that the rifle the shooter carried had the word “Palestine” written on it, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. It is unknown why the shooter had the word on the rifle and its relevance to the case.

The search warrant affidavit requested FBI assistance in retrieving any data from electronic devices found in the home.

Authorities have said a 5-year-old boy who entered the church with the shooter, and another man in his 50s, were injured in the shooting. Authorities said the boy was in critical condition.

Police say two off-duty officers working security at Lakewood Church, one of the largest megachurches in the U.S., shot and killed the suspect.

The sound of gunshots inside the massive church, which was formerly the home of the NBA's Houston Rockets, startled worshippers just before 2 p.m. Sunday, around the time many people were getting ready to later watch the Super Bowl. Osteen said the violence could have been worse if the shooting had happened during the earlier and larger late Sunday morning service.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Sunday the shooter entered the church wearing a trench coat and backpack and armed with a long rifle and opened fire. The shooter was confronted by two off-duty officers, a Houston police officer and an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, who returned fire. Finner said the shooter told officers after being shot there was a bomb but a search found no explosives.

He and other authorities at the scene praised the officers for taking down the shooter.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. It was unclear how the the young boy, who was taken to a Houston children's hospital, was struck by gunfire. When asked whether the boy was shot by one of the off-duty officers returning fire on the suspect, Finner said he did not want to speculate but added that he blamed the suspect for putting "that baby in danger."

Authorities described the other victim as a man in his 50s who was wounded in his hip.

Alan Guity, whose family is from Honduras, has been a member of the church since 1998. He said he heard gunshots while resting inside the church’s sanctuary as his mother was working as an usher.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom. And I yelled, ‘Mom,’” he said.

Guity, 35, said he ran to his mother and they both laid flat on the floor as the gunfire continued. Guity said he and his mother prayed and stayed on the floor for about five minutes until someone told them it was safe to leave the building. As he was led outside, Guity could see people were afraid and crying and looking for loved ones.

Guity said he and his mother tried to calm people down by worshiping and singing in Spanish, “Move in me, move in me. Touch my mind and my heart. Move within me Holy Spirit.”

Who is Joel Osteen?

Osteen, 60, took the helm of Lakewood Church after John Osteen, his father and the church's founding pastor, passed away in 1999. The church has grown dramatically under Joel Osteen and is regularly attended by 45,000 people weekly, making it the third-largest megachurch in the U.S., according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

Osteen is a leader of what is known as the prosperity gospel, a belief that God wants his followers to be wealthy and healthy. He is the author of several best-selling books, including, “Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential.”

His televised services reach about 100 countries and renovating his church's arena cost nearly $100 million.

After Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston in 2017, Osteen opened his church to those seeking shelter after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need.