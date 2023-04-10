Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said two of his close friends were killed in the shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning and another was hospitalized.

“I have a very close friend that didn't make it today,” Beshear said, his voice breaking. “And I have another close friend who didn't either and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”

Beshear said that he banked in the building and that he ran his campaign for attorney general from it. Beshear, a Democrat, served as the state's attorney general before being elected governor in 2019.

At least five people were killed in the shooting and at least another eight were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, one of them a police officer, according to Louisville police.

The shooter is among those dead though under what circumstances was not clear Monday morning.

“So when we talk about praying, I hope people will, for those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries that they're going through,” Beshear said.

He urged people who needed help to reach out.

“There are a lot of people that are hurting today and if we have a place to focus our energy, I hope it is to surround them with the love and the compassion that we have been so good at showing one another,” he said.

“Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies,” he said.