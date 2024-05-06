A Pennsylvania pastor's sermon was interrupted Sunday when an armed man pulled out his gun during church service and tried shooting him.

A livestream of the service at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock captured the moment Bernard Junior Polite, 26, walked toward the front of the church and pointed a gun at Rev. Glenn Germany as Germany was in the middle of his sermon.

Germany can them be seen ducking behind his pulpit as church Deacon Clarence McCallister jumps Polite from behind and tackles him to the ground. Germany and McCallister then wrestle the gun out of Polite's hand. Pennsylvania State Police said the gun had jammed and failed to fire.

“He pulled the gun; it clicked,” Germany told WPIX-TV. “You heard him shoot it. God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out.”

About 25 parishioners, including Germany's 14-year-old daughter, were in attendance and witnessed the attempted shooting, police said.

Germany said Polite told him voices in his head told him to shoot the pastor.

“He said the spirits were in my mind,” Germany said. “They got in my mind and told me to shoot the pastor.”

Germany also said Polite apologized and that he has forgiven him, adding the suspect appeared to be suffering a form of mental illness.

Polite was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted homicide, police said.

Allegheny County Police said a man's body was found shot dead inside Polite's home on Sunday night, WTAE-TV reports. It is not clear if Polite is connected to that shooting. Authorities are investigating.