Texas

Man Caught Smuggling Cocaine Disguised as Candy in Traffic Stop Near Texas-Mexico Border

By Gerardo Pons

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) discovered cocaine disguised in candy wrappers during a vehicle traffic stop in Mission.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, on Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle in Mission suspected of smuggling migrants.

Once stopped, agents determined that the driver was in the country illegally, and later a search of his car turned up 73 grams of coke hidden in the vehicle, some of which was disguised in candy wrappers, authorities said.

Officers then seized the blow and took custody of the driver and passenger, who are expected to face state charges, CBP said in a release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Texasdrugs
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us