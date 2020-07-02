‘Middle of Nowhere': Arrest of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Shocks Small NH Town

The small New Hampshire town of Bradford is now at the center of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime confidante, was arrested by federal agents Thursday morning in the rural town of 1,700.

"I have breaking news on my phone, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness,'" said Tom Murphy, who lives nearby.

Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, outlines the charges filed against Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein groom girls as young as 14 as far back as 1994. She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Epstein died by suicide last summer while in custody.

"You wouldn't believe they'd be up here, of all places," said Angela Murphy. "We are in the middle of nowhere."

Sources tell NBC10 Boston the heiress was staying off a road, in the woods, at a 156-acre property called "Tuckedaway," valued at $1 million despite the lack of cellphone service.

The real estate website Redfin has pictures from inside. There are seven bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

There is wood finishing with a cathedral ceiling and chandelier in the living room.

A wall of windows faces the mountains.

"For her to be back there, it's a little spooky," said Nate Herrick, who lives in town. "It's like, yeah, I can't think of a better place to hide than that road."