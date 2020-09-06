England

Multiple People Injured in Series of Stabbings in England

Police say the response will continue “for some time” and are urging people to stay away from the area

Police officers stand at a cordon in Hurst Street in Birmingham after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. British police say that multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham.
Jacob King/PA via AP

Multiple people were injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham, police said. They said it was too early to determine the motive.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city center shortly after midnight on Sunday. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings in the area.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said. “Work is still going on to establish what has happened.”

Police cordoned off an area in the center of the city full of bars and nightclubs. Witnesses said they were busy on Saturday night, with many people eating and drinking at outdoor tables.

Cara Curran, a club promoter, said she saw multiple people fighting in the street.

“It was one group of boys against another group of boys,” she told the BBC, adding that “racial slurs” were being thrown.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was “a very serious incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

He said he had no information suggesting the stabbings were related to terrorism.

Emergency services were at the scene to ensure the injured received medical care. Police said the response would continue “for some time” and urged people to stay away from the area.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street urged people “to not speculate about the incident" and to “remain calm but vigilant.”

