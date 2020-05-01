Kim Jong Un

N.Korea’s Kim Jong Un Reportedly Seen in Public for 1st Time in 3 Weeks

Photos emerged Friday in a North Korean state-owned newspaper

In this April 26, 2019, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath laying ceremony in Vladivostok, Russia.
AP Photo/Alexander Khitrov, File

The mystery surrounding what happened to North Korea's Kim Jong Un might have been answered after he was reportedly spotted in public for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Photos emerged Friday in a North Korean state-owned newspaper showing Kim cutting a red ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer plant in Suncheon In. He appeared to be accompanied by his sister.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency also reported that Kim appeared at the grand opening. NBC News has not verified Kim's attendance at the ribbon cutting.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus pandemic 19 hours ago

US Virus Updates: FDA Allows Emergency Use of COVID-19 Drug; Colo. EMT’s Death to Be Honored

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Work Safety Strikes, Virus Lockdown Protests Planned Across US on May Day

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Kim Jong UnNorth Korea
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us