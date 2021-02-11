new haven

Person of Interest in Yale Student's Killing Spotted in Georgia

Authorities want to question Qinxuan Pan in connection to the shooting death of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Saturday

The Massachusetts man wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a Yale graduate student was seen in Georgia on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, was driving with family in Duluth or Brookhaven, Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Family members told investigators Pan was carrying a black backpack and was acting strange.

U.S. Marshals joined the investigation and charged Pan with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Police want to question Pan in connection to the shooting death of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang on Lawrence Street in New Haven Saturday.

On Thursday, New Haven police were searching behind an Arby's on Washington Avenue in North Haven.

The restaurant is next to a Best Western hotel where police said Pan was last seen in Connecticut.

Several plain clothes officers were using a dog and a metal detector to search in the snow and a wooded area behind the Arby's.

The general manager of the Best Western said Pan checked in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday with and ID and credit card. He never checked out and the room appeared to be untouched. The general manager said it didn't look like Pan stayed in the room Saturday night.

Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Pan, should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should use "extreme caution" if they come into contact with him.

He said there is an arrest warrant out for Pan surrounding his possession of a stolen vehicle in North Haven.

Pan's last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts,3 and he is a graduate of MIT.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Street between Nicoll and Nash streets just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot.

Jiang was found shot to death at the scene. He was set to graduate next year, police added.

According to authorities, Jiang was operating a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Investigators are looking into whether he was involved in a vehicle accident before the shooting.

Police did not say whether Pan and Jiang had an existing relationship. However, MIT confirmed that Pan has been enrolled as a graduate student at the university since 2014. Jiang's fiancee graduated from MIT in 2020.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to Pan's arrest.

