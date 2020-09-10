New in the Drive-Thru: McDonald's Offers First-Ever Drive-Up Job Interviews

For the first time ever, McDonald’s is offering drive-up job interviews for Southern California residents looking for work amid the pandemic.

The fast food giant said applicants can show up for an on-the-spot interview in a “new, convenient and safe way.”

There are 15 San Diego McDonald’s locations offering the drive-up opportunity from Chula Vista to Oceanside. Click here for a full list of participating Southern California locations.

The special event is only offered for one day: September 16 (the same day McDonald’s launches its new flavor of chicken nuggets).

Applicants can arrive on that Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at one of the participating locations for a job interview. There is no prior scheduling required.

“We are excited to expand our McFamily and safely help our community get through this difficult time through exceptional job opportunities,” said Jamie Straza, a local McDonald’s Owner Operator.

The fast food giant hosts an Archways to Opportunity program to help employees further their education. McDonald’s also offers two scholarship programs: HACER® National Scholarships and Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships.

Those unable to attend the drive-up event can text “worksforme” to 36453 to start the application process or go to McDonald’s career site to learn more.