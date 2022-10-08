Nick Jonas Holds Grand Opening for Rooftop Restaurant in Gaslamp District

Pop star turned business mogul, Nick Jonas, took on his next endeavor by opening a rooftop restaurant bar in the heart of Downtown San Diego.

On Friday, Jonas himself came to the Gaslamp District for the grand opening of his new restaurant, Villa One Tequila Gardens.

Since he lives in Los Angeles, Jonas explained that it’s great to have the very first Villa One Tequila Garden in San Diego since it's not too far and how it’s a very fond place for him.

“I’ve had some great memories here, just as a tourist and also while touring, so it just made sense when they presented the location and what we could build here and I’m thrilled to see so many smiling faces,” said Jonas.

The “Chains” singer cut a red ribbon to signify the grand opening of the restaurant co-created by fashion icon John Varvatos.

Sporting an all-olive green outfit, Jonas swiftly headed to the bar to pass out shots to attendees while enjoying one of his very own tequila drinks. But don’t worry when we asked Jonas who his favorite designated driver was, he jokingly said he’s never irresponsible, but when he has thrown back a few too many, he always takes advantage of rideshare services.

The Tulum-Esque restaurant was created very carefully with intentions weaved into every detail from the dazzling decor to each garnish placed on the cocktails. As the creators had previously mentioned, the employee attire was reflective of what would be seen in a restaurant on Mexico’s fine sand.

The rooftop bar and restaurant sits atop the Theatre Box movie theatre at the corner of Fifth Avenue and G Street, where guests can ascend from the Sugar Factory below to the tequila garden.

If you’re not too big on tequila don’t worry, they have a full bar and dinner menu with Mexican-inspired flavors. Once you’re done eating you can stay for the lively DJ and club scene that the tequila garden transforms into at night.

When Jonas created this brand, he and Varvatos were not only learning how to create their ideal tequila but also having amazing experiences across the world and that’s where the motto was born, “to life as it should be.”

“It’s all about great memories with great people, great life experiences and I think tonight’s one of those nights for sure,” Jonas said.

For more information on the restaurant, visit its website here.