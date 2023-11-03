Warning: The details of this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers.

A New Jersey custodian posted videos of himself contaminating cooking utensils and food for students with his own bodily fluids and bleach and committing obscene acts in the school where he worked, investigators said.

On Oct. 30, New Jersey State Police were contacted by officials at the Elizabeth Moore School, an elementary school in Upper Deerfield Township, N.J. The officials said they had received multiple anonymous tips in reference to posts on a social media platform.

Léelo en español aquí

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Investigators said the screenshots and video posts showed Giovanni Impellizzari, 25, of Vineland, performing sexual acts with inanimate objects at the school, where he had worked as a custodian since September of 2019.

Giovanni Impellizzari

Impellizzari allegedly tampered with and contaminated food products and utensils in the school’s cafeteria with bleach and personal bodily fluids, including saliva, urine and feces. The contaminated food was likely served to students and staff at the school, investigators said.

Impellizzari also contaminated other items at the school with his bodily fluids, according to investigators.

Investigators said Impellizzari posted videos and pictures on a social media app of himself committing the obscene acts. They are working to determine whether Impellizzari’s alleged actions occurred recently or sometime in the past.

Impellizzari was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. On Nov. 2, he was also charged with official misconduct.

He is currently lodged in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing that was filed by the State.

The Upper Deerfield Township School District is currently cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues. They are also working closely with the Cumberland County Department of Health to make sure food preparation, serving utensils and surfaces at the school have been properly sanitized and any possibly contaminated food products have been discarded.

Investigators are also collecting bodily fluid specimens from Impellizzari to determine if there is any potential for infectious disease transmissions for anyone who consumed the food at the school. Once they determine this, the health department will notify authorities and steps will be taken. The health department recommends any students and staff at the school to contact their healthcare provider if they suspect any illness.

On Friday, N.J. State Police troopers were outside the school and spoke with parents who were notified of the charges against Impellizzari.

“I covered my mouth and started crying," Bianca Pierce, one of the parents, said. "I had no words. I mean what can you say to a situation where somebody was doing those disgusting things in the school where your child’s supposed to be safe? I felt like I was stabbed in the heart.”

If you have any information on Impellizzari or the allegations against him, please call New Jersey State Police Detective Alex Angerman at 856-451-0101.