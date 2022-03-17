NTSB

NTSB: Child Was Driving Truck That Struck Van in Texas, Killing 9

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says 13-year-old was driving pickup truck in crash that killed 9

A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The truck's left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said in a news conference.

The 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane highway before colliding head-on with a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer.

Of the nine people killed were six students and a golf coach from the University of the Southwest, as well as the 13-year-old boy and a man traveling with him in the pickup truck. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner's license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, "this was clearly a high-speed collision," Landsberg said.

