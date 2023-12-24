shootings

One dead, 2 injured in Christmas Eve mall shooting in Colorado

Police said the shooting at the Citadel Mall appeared to be "a targeted dispute between two groups."

One person was killed and two more were seriously injured in a shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Christmas Eve.

Colorado Springs police responded to a call of shots fired at the Citadel Mall at 4:34 p.m. local time, police spokesperson Ira Cronin said at a news conference Sunday.

Police found the incident started when two groups got into a fight that turned violent. Cronin said the fight "appeared to be a bit of a fistfight" before gunfire broke out. It was not an active shooter situation, Cronin said.

"All it appears to be is two groups of people who were having a disagreement that got physical," he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Multiple people have been detained, Cronin said, and police are working to determine whether the shooter is among them.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

shootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us