Pete Buttigieg Announces He and Husband Chasten Are Now Parents

FILE - Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten at the Century Center on March 1, 2020, in South Bend, Indiana.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that he and his husband Chasten have become parents. 

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” the former presidential candidate wrote on Twitter. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Buttigieg and his husband, an author and former teacher, have been married since 2018. The couple put their South Bend, Indiana, home on the market earlier this year, and, according to The Washington Post, they now live in a one-bedroom apartment in Washington's Capitol Hill neighborhood with their dogs. 

Buttigieg, who served as mayor of South Bend from 2012 to 2019, made history earlier this year as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate. Last year, after narrowly winning the Iowa caucuses, he became the first gay presidential candidate to win a primary contest. At 39, Buttigieg is also the youngest person to lead the Department of Transportation.

