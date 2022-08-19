President of Mexico Visits Tijuana Following Wave of Violence in Baja California

The president of Mexico visited Tijuana Friday following the wave of violence that rocked Baja California last week.

Andres Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) attended security meetings of Baja California and held his morning press conference at the Cuartel Morelos.

Although a security fence was surrounding the Cuartel Morelos, the president said he felt safe in Tijuana.

"I arrived at the same hotel, without security, I do not bring escorts, I do not bring an armored car, I have nothing to fear," said Andres Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico.

Telemundo 20 asked the president of Mexico about the fear the community in Tijuana and the rest of the state is feeling after the violent events of last Friday and if they'll be repeated, "Are you going to have organized crime under control so that this doesn't happen again here in the state?"

"Yes, I want to tell the people to have confidence, that the violent acts are nothing more than propaganda acts for political purposes and that they are not to affect the governor but the transformation that's taking place" Andres Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, told Telemundo 20.

However, outside the barracks protesters were praying and calling for a change in the country.

"I also think there is a lack of a heavy-handed approach on security, that's what interests us most as citizens, to be able to bring investments, to be able to bring business people to settle here in Tijuana," said Carlos Katestain, pastor of the Christian church in Tijuana.

Well, Friday's events, they say, impacted the economy and security of the northern border.

"With a curfew declared in the city, and then the violent acts, it created an enormous fear," said Jaime Martinez, a resident of Tijuana.

However, the president reiterated that Friday's events were the actions of criminal groups and their adversaries, trying to leave his government in a bad shape.

"The burning of vehicles and stores, to send the message to Baja California, but not only Baja California, but the country was also on fire," said Andres Manuel López Obrador.

During the morning press conference, the army reiterated that Baja California ranks second in the country in murder cases with 9,293 since the López Obrador administration began until June 2022, where it has despite registering an overall decrease in the country, Baja California remains within the six states that concentrate 49% of homicides in Mexico.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.