Rad, Dude: Hobie Is Hiring

Did you know the iconic watersports/surf/apparel company Hobie is based in Oceanside?

The folks at Hobie, who are aware that the pandemic has hit local employers hard, announced Wednesday that they are looking to hire 65 employees -- across all shifts -- for entry-level positions.

"Hobie" is short for Hobie Alter, who shaped his first surfboard in his parents' garage more than 70 years ago. Before long. he opened what the company describes as "Southern California’s first surf shop, in Dana Point." By the late '60s, Alter had invented and lent his name to the famous Hobie Cat, a revolutionary lightweight twin-hulled catamaran.

Before long the company was churning out kayaks, skateboards, hats, everything a surf lifestyle could serve up. Company officials said Wednesday in a news release that the pandemic has spiked interest in many of their outdoor products -- including pedal boards, surfboard and sailboats -- all of which are COVID-unfriendly in the SoCal sunshine.

Hobie is looking to fill jobs in the following categories:

Production technician assemblers

Oven operators

Mold maintenance technician

Oven maintenance technician

Shoot an email to jobs@hobie.com for information on submitting an application.