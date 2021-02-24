now hiring

Rad, Dude: Hobie Is Hiring

By Eric S. Page

Did you know the iconic watersports/surf/apparel company Hobie is based in Oceanside?

The folks at Hobie, who are aware that the pandemic has hit local employers hard, announced Wednesday that they are looking to hire 65 employees -- across all shifts -- for entry-level positions.

"Hobie" is short for Hobie Alter, who shaped his first surfboard in his parents' garage more than 70 years ago. Before long. he opened what the company describes as "Southern California’s first surf shop, in Dana Point." By the late '60s, Alter had invented and lent his name to the famous Hobie Cat, a revolutionary lightweight twin-hulled catamaran.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Economy 14 hours ago

Biden Orders a Review of US Supply Chains for Vital Goods

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Works Well in Big ‘Real World' Test

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports from Ocean Beach where the waves attracted onlookers and thrill seekers alike.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Before long the company was churning out kayaks, skateboards, hats, everything a surf lifestyle could serve up. Company officials said Wednesday in a news release that the pandemic has spiked interest in many of their outdoor products -- including pedal boards, surfboard and sailboats -- all of which are COVID-unfriendly in the SoCal sunshine.

Hobie is looking to fill jobs in the following categories:

  • Production technician assemblers
  • Oven operators
  • Mold maintenance technician
  • Oven maintenance technician

Shoot an email to jobs@hobie.com for information on submitting an application.

This article tagged under:

now hiring
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us