San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said.

The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander John Buttle.

The man is still on the loose and police are looking for him, said SDPD. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his 40s driving a white SUV, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man drove into the the doors twice, according to witness, John Partika.

Partika added that the first time it happened, he thought it may have been an accident or that the driver needed medical attention. "But then he pulled back and rammed straight into the door one more time," Partika said.

No injuries occurred from the incident, which is being investigated as felony vandalism.