University City

San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said.

The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander John Buttle.

Daylight Saving Time Oct 31

Why Do We Still Have Daylight Saving Time in California?

California Oct 31

List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets Have Been Sold in California

The man is still on the loose and police are looking for him, said SDPD. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his 40s driving a white SUV, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man drove into the the doors twice, according to witness, John Partika.

Partika added that the first time it happened, he thought it may have been an accident or that the driver needed medical attention. "But then he pulled back and rammed straight into the door one more time," Partika said.

No injuries occurred from the incident, which is being investigated as felony vandalism.

This article tagged under:

University CitySan DiegoVonssupermarket
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us