See all the 2023 holiday postage stamps from USPS 

Holiday postage stamps from the United States Postal Service are back in time for the joyous season.

USPS unveiled 14 festive stamps that are inclusive of various religions and backgrounds. Some of the stamps available are more generic with designs such as winter animals, holiday elves and snowy florals.

The newest in the stamps collection include USPS's winter woodland animals and snow globes. The animal pack features four "beloved" animals from the woods of North America: a deer, fox, rabbit and owl. The snow globe stamps feature a snowman, Santa, a reindeer and a decorated Christmas tree.

USPS's newest holiday stamps. Courtesy of USPS

The iconic returning stamps include poinsettias, holiday elves, snowy beauty flowers, two Hanukkah options, two Kawanzaa options, Virgin and Child, Day of the Dead, Our Lady of Guápulo, Eid greetings and Diwali.

All these stamps go for 66¢ (multiple stamp designs $13.20) except for the poinsettia stamps, which are international and cost $1.50 ($15.00).

USPS is anticipating a busy shipping season and in order to get ahead of any potential delays, the mail service company is offering a new option this year called USPS Ground Advantage. It provides a simple yet reliable way to ship packages on certain dates, with delivery between two to five days.

USPS also said there will be no holiday peak or demand surcharges this year to allow customers to accurately budget shipping costs.

Once the holiday season is over, USPS will officially set its sights on 2024 stamp designs.