Woman with small child killed after opening fire at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

A woman shooter opened fire Sunday inside the Houston megachurch of pastor Joel Osteen and made claims about a bomb before she was killed by off-duty officers who were working at the building.

She entered Lakewood Church with a young child, who was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stuck by gunfire.

It wasn't immediately clear what may have motivated the unidentified woman to attack the church, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Soon after the attack, the church posted on social media, "Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

The shooter was described as a 30-to-35-year-old woman who entered the church at about 12:53 p.m. CT. She was holding a long rifle, wearing a trench coat, and carrying a backpack.

Witnesses reported the suspect claimed to have a bomb in her backpack and was spraying an unknown substance on the church's ground.

The suspect was accompanied by the child, described as a 4-to-5-year-old boy. It was not immediately clear what relation the child had to the woman.

A heavy law enforcement presence responded to the shooting at Lakewood Church in Houston on Feb. 11, 2024.

(KPRC)

During a press conference, Finner said that the shooting happened around the time the Spanish language church service was scheduled to start.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and began collaborating on the investigation.

Investigators believe the attack was an isolated incident.

Two victims were hospitalized. In addition to the boy, a 57-year-old man was being treated for a hip injury after being shot in the leg.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the shooting near Lakewood Church in Houston:

“Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it is believed that a Harris County deputy shot the attacker.

"We also have HCSO deputies who work extra jobs at the church," he added.

Lakewood Church, founded by Joel and Delores Osteen, is among the largest congregations in the country, averaging about 45,000 attendees per week, according to its website.