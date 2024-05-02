Miami

Bag of snakes found hidden in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

The officers made the discovery at a checkpoint at the airport back on April 26, according to a X post by the TSA on Tuesday

By NBC6

TSA

First it was snakes on a plane, now it's snakes in the pants.

That's what TSA officers found when they searched a passenger at Miami International Airport recently.

The officers made the discovery at a checkpoint at the airport back on April 26, according to a X post by the TSA on Tuesday.

The post included photos of the snakes that were found in what appears to be an Oakley sunglass bag.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

TSA called in U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us