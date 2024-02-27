Texas ‘sorority rapist' sentenced to life in prison

A serial rapist who terrorized a sorority more than a decade ago learned his fate Tuesday.

Jeffrey Wheat, 52, pleaded guilty in a Collin County courtroom and was sentenced to life in prison.

DNA connected Wheat to four sex assaults in Plano, Corinth, Coppell and Arlington. The victims had a lot in common.

They were alumnae of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, in their 50s and 60s, and were all three brutally raped in 2011 in their homes.

“You get to be a certain age and here these women thought they were safe in their homes, and they were violated,” said Cheryl Smith, publisher of Texas Metro News and an alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Since 2012, Smith says she's printed reminders about the case that's affected her personally and professionally.

“It was frightening. It was frustrating. I was angry,” said Smith. “I didn't want people to forget.”

After the crimes, police gathered video evidence of the suspect, created a sketch, and even had his DNA, but the profile didn't match anyone in the system so the case went cold.

Then two Plano police detectives were assigned to it in 2018 after new DNA tests connected the same suspect to a 2003 Arlington rape case.

“There were different times they thought they were close to the suspect, but they never gave up,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

Willis says detectives spent two years narrowing in on a suspect using forensic genetic genealogy.

“There they found distant relatives and narrowed it down from there and that's how they caught him,” said Willis.

Wheat was arrested in 2021 for first-degree Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Sex Assault. He was living in Lexington, Mississippi, and working as a long-haul truck driver at the time of his arrest. However, Willis says Wheat had been living in the DFW area during the periods of all four of the offenses.

Investigators say he worked at a credit card processing company used by the sorority.

“He misused this position at this company and had access to sensitive information and he misused that in the worst sort of way,” said Willis. “He’s just a straight-up predator.”

Tuesday, Willis says Wheat pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal across multiple counties coordinated by Assistant Criminal District Attorney Calli Bailey.

Wheat was sentenced to life in prison.

“I wanted to go and shout and then I felt like I was going to bust out crying and I was trying to balance everything out because I hurt for the victims,” said Smith.

Smith says she thinks of the case every day and is thankful the story now has an ending.