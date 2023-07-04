South Carolina

South Carolina woman dies after alligator attack near golf course lagoon

This is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County in the past year

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

 A South Carolina woman died Tuesday after she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog near a golf course, authorities said.

The 69-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found dead in the Spanish Wells community of Hilton Head Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The woman was found at the edge of a lagoon bordering a golf course. An alligator appeared to be guarding the woman, interrupting emergency rescue efforts, the sheriff’s office said.

The alligator was safely removed and the woman’s body was recovered. An autopsy is pending.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County in the past year, sheriff's officials said. An 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home in August 2022.

A five-foot long alligator entered a Louisiana home through a doggy door.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South CarolinaAlligator
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us