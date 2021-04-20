recall alert

Subaru Recalling 875K Cars, SUVs to Fix Engine and Suspension Problems

Engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off

Subaru Recall
AP

Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.

The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off. That can cause a short circuit.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

More Recall Alerts

Toyota Apr 15

Toyota Recalls Venza SUVs to Fix Air Bag Wiring Problem

Public Health Alert Apr 11

USDA Issues Public Health Alert for More Than 211K Pounds of Raw Ground Turkey Over Salmonella Concerns

Dealers will update the software, replace ignition coils and if necessary install a new front exhaust pipe. The recall is to start May 28.

The suspension recall affects more than 408,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters. Some rear stabilizer bar bolts can loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will tighten bolts and replace any missing ones starting May 14.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recall alertSubaruRecalls
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us