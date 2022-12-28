Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Enters Not-Guilty Plea

The man charged with attempted murder in the October attack on Paul Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday at a second arraignment in the high-profile case.

David DePape, facing attempted murder along with other charges, appeared for the brief hearing in a San Francisco courtroom, with his public defender Adam Lipson entering a not-guilty plea, "denying all allegations."

DePape, who allegedly broke into the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi and attacked the former with a hammer, replied "Yes" when the judge asked him if he waives his right to a speedy trial. He has admitted he had planned to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to move forward. Wednesday's appearance was another arraignment, a procedural move where the defendant enters a plea on the charges that will be brought to trial.

The judge Wednesday proposed Feb. 23 as a court date to discuss a potential start date for the trial, and the District Attorney's Office agreed.

The Pelosis' daughter Christine Pelosi attended the proceeding but declined to talk with the media. Attorneys on both sides also declined to comment.

DePape, who still is being held without bail, is due back in federal court on Feb. 8 for a status update on the federal case against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.