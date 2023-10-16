TEKASHI 6IX9INE

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Dominican Republic for allegedly attacking music producers

The Dominican Republic National Police took the rapper into custody Sunday at Hotel Balcones del Atlántico after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

By NBC6

Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet on Sept. 19, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden.
Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested over the weekend in the Dominican Republic after reports that he allegedly attacked two music producers.

The Dominican Republic National Police confirmed the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was taken into custody Sunday at Hotel Balcones del Atlántico after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officials did not provide additional details of the warrant.

According to TMZ, Hernandez was allegedly jealous of the music producers for spending time with his new girlfriend. The rapper showed up with his crew to the studio and allegedly started beating them up, TMZ reported.

This is not the first time Hernandez has had run-ins with the law. In August, police bodycam footage showed the moments the rapper was arrested in Palm Beach County for failing to appear in court on charges stemming from a traffic violation.

In March, Hernandez was hospitalized after he was brutally beaten by a group of men at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth. Video of the attack went viral on social media.

This article tagged under:

TEKASHI 6IX9INE
