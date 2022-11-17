Taylor Swift

Tennessee AG Investigating Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Ticket Chaos

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Jonathan Skrmetti said he was launching an anti-trust probe into Ticketmaster after the presale debacle prompted widespread frustration

FILE - Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images (File)

Tennessee's attorney general said he is launching an investigation into Ticketmaster after his office was flooded with complaints over the ticket company's website crashing Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans raced to buy tickets for her upcoming "Eras" tour.

Ticketmaster's homepage was temporarily knocked offline after Swift fans, known as "Swifties," flooded the site determined to snag tickets to the "Blank Space" singer's first tour since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated," Skrmetti's office said in a tweet Wednesday.

Read More

news 16 hours ago

Taylor Swift Tour Ticket Fiasco Leads to Calls for Ticketmaster and Live Nation to Break Up

Taylor Swift Nov 15

Ticketmaster Reports ‘Technical Difficulties' During Highly Anticipated Presale for Taylor Swift Tickets

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Jonathan Skrmetti said he was launching an anti-trust probe into Ticketmaster after the presale debacle prompted widespread frustration, NBC affiliate WSMV, based in Nashville, reported.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftticketmasterThe Eras Tour
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us