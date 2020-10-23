Texas Deputy Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing

A Texas sheriff's deputy saved a newborn's life after the baby boy stopped breathing, the Brazos County Sheriff's Department revealed in a just released body cam video.

Deputy Adam Dodson was the responding deputy to a mobile home park northwest of Houston to a call of a 20-day-old baby not breathing.

The heart-stopping video shows his attempts to save the boy.

You can hear Dodson in the video saying, "Come on, baby. You have to breathe, baby."

The boy was taken to the hospital and was expected to be recovering just fine.

It wasn't clear why the baby stopped breathing.