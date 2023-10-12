Texas

Texas woman charged with murder of elite cyclist ‘Mo' Wilson attempted to escape custody

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong will face additional charges for trying to run away after a doctor's appointment Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Texas woman charged in the killing of an elite cyclist last year tried to escape custody Wednesday, officials said. 

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, in Austin in May 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Armstrong was transported to a doctor's appointment Wednesday, and as she was being escorted out afterwards "she ran," Travis County Sheriff spokesperson Kristen Dark said.

"She made it about a block and a half. Our corrections officers never lost sight of her," she said. Two corrections officers caught up with her and Armstrong was restrained. The incident unfolded in about 10 minutes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, was deemed to be in fine condition and was returned to the jail.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us