Turkey Earthquake: Before and After Satellite Images Show Scale of Destruction

The deadliest earthquake worldwide in more than a decade brought catastrophic destruction to Turkey and Syria, razing thousands of buildings and changing the landscape across a vast swath of the two countries. In Turkey alone, authorities said Thursday that the death toll had risen to more than 16,100 in the country, with more than 64,000 injured. Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies illustrate the scale of the damage in Turkey, putting into context the challenges facing emergency crews as well as survivors who lost everything and face a long road to rebuild their lives and communities.

All satellite images courtesy of Maxar Technologies ©2023

Meanwhile, rescue teams from more than two dozen countries have descended on the region and joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the search for signs of life in the rubble. But in some regions, road closures and damage have made it hard to access areas in desperate need of help.