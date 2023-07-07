Call it the G.O.A.T of all police chases.

Officers in Arizona were led on a wild goose chase by two goats on the loose in a Glendale neighborhood.

NBC affiliate KPNX reports officials received several calls over the weekend regarding a pair of goats on the lam near near 80th and Glendale avenues, posing "a hazard to the those commuting on the road and to the goats themselves."

When officers arrived, the chase was on.

Body camera video shared by the Glendale Police Department shows officers chasing the goats around bushes, through yards and down a street. Video footage shows an officer jumping in front of one of the goats in an attempt to stop it.

It took a team of officers several tries to corral the animals before they were finally taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners.

The Glendale Police Department said thankfully one of these officers had prior experience wrangling animals, because they also helped with a mule apprehension a few weeks ago.