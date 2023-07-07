Animals and Wildlife

Watch: Escaped pig leads police and neighbors on a wild chase through Louisville

As officers arrive, a bystander can be seen running alongside the pig, between the animal and a busy road

By TMX

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky on Thursday released video of a pair of officers chasing a large pig that was on the loose last month.

Body-worn camera video shows officers with LMPD’s 6th Division responding to a report of a pig running loose in a residential neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m. on June 29. As officers arrive, a bystander can be seen running alongside the pig, between the animal and a busy road.

“We tried using a hobble as a leash but our new friend wasn't having it,” police wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Neighbors even pitched in to help us with the chase! Everyone fell down, everyone laughed... ahhh, good times.”

“He’s one of us,” an officer can be heard saying in the video. “Just a couple of pigs chasing a pig.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Eventually, the pig ended up in a backyard where officers were able to use a dog pole to snare the animal. The pig’s owners brought a large dog crate to transport it away.

More: Animals and wildlife

Animals and Wildlife 6 hours ago

Video shows officers on wild goat chase through Arizona neighborhood

mountain lions Jul 5

Rare footage shows mountain lion mother and cub's playful encounter in Santa Ana Mountains

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeanimalsKentuckypolice chase
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us