Australia

Video shows frightening moments as whale slams into windsurfer in Australia

Jason Breen caught the terrifying moments on camera

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Australian windsurfer Jason Breen experienced an unexpected and terrifying wipeout on Wednesday.

Breen, 55, was coasting in Sydney when a whale sprung out of the water and slammed into him.

"I saw the head come out, then I saw the rest of the body come out and then I saw the whole thing above me," Breen told Australia's 7News. "About that stage, I've got to be honest, I thought I was in trouble."

Breen struggled underwater before his arm strap snapped and he finally reached the surface again.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The whole time under the water, you can just feel the mass of it pressing against your body and pushing you down," he said.

He said the arm strap is not meant to break at all, but in this instance, it may have saved his life.

This article tagged under:

Australia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us