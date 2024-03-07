Look out world — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just dropped his skincare routine.

The WWE star announced the launch of his new men’s care line, Papatui, on Thursday, with 12 new products.

"As you guys know, I’m an advocate for wellness, grooming and men taking better care of ourselves,” Johnson said on Instagram. "And while we may not always talk about it, us guys all want to look better and feel better too.”

The idea was born around Johnson’s belief in prioritizing overall wellness and the idea that taking care of oneself is essential.

The line includes multiple facial care products, shampoo and conditioner, body care products and sticks specifically to tattoo care. What makes Johnson’s idea stand out even more is how accessible everything is with all of the products under $10.

“...I've been lucky enough to have access to some of the best resources and minds when developing PAPATUI," Johnson said about the brand. "Together with industry experts, we committed to create products that work and deliver the quality and value that all hardworking men deserve. Now all my men out there can trade up to high-end products without having to pay high-end prices."

Papatui is available at Papatui.com and is exclusively sold in every Target store across the country starting this Sunday, March 10.

What does "Papatui" mean?

Dwayne Johnson explained that the name of the line is special to him.

He explains that “Papa” means “The Rock" in Samoan and “Tai” was the nickname his late grandfather, James Henry Bowles, gave him.