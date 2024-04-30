Parents of 4-year-old Noah Cuatro to be sentenced for his death in Palmdale

The parents of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy are facing potential life prison sentences Tuesday in connection with their no contest pleas to murder and torture charges stemming from their son's July 2019 death, which was initially reported as a drowning.

Jose Maria Cuatro Jr., 32, and Ursula Elaine Juarez, 30, were indicted four years ago in the death of their son, Noah Cuatro.

In a Lancaster courtroom March 29, Cuatro pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder and torture, and Juarez pleaded no contest to one count each of second-degree murder and torture.

Cuatro is expected to be sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison, while Juarez is facing a sentence of 22 years to life.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Both defendants waived their appellate rights.

The two reported a drowning in their family pool in the 1200 block of East Avenue S around 4 p.m. on July 5, 2019.

The youngster was taken first to Palmdale Regional Medical Center and then to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the following week that an investigation was underway into the boy's death. The sheriff said Noah lived with his parents and three siblings, who were taken into protective custody.

The boy's great-grandmother, Evangelina Hernandez, subsequently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and the boy's sister and two brothers, alleging that his death occurred after multiple reports of abuse had already been made to the Department of Children and Family Services.

"Instead of protecting Noah and his siblings, DCFS continued to place the children with their abusive parents, where the children continued to be abused over several years,'' the suit alleges.

After Noah's death, DCFS social workers made threats against Hernandez "in an attempt to silence her,'' the lawsuit alleges.

The social workers told Hernandez that if she made any public statements about Noah's case and/or potential lawsuits, she would lose her request for guardianship of her other three great-grandchildren and would never see them again, the suit states.

Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services is also named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit. Hathaway-Sycamores knew of or suspected the abuse and misconduct occurring in Noah's home after the boy was sent to the agency by the county Department of Children and Family Services for mental health services but failed to report the abuse, according to the suit.

The DCFS previously stated Noah's death: “At any given time, the Department of Children and Family Services serves more than 34,000 families and vulnerable children in Los Angeles County with an unwavering commitment to pursue child safety every day in our communities,” the statement read. “Our 9,000 employees are committed to this mission, and we look to do everything possible to safeguard the children entrusted to our care.''