Wild brawl on Alabama riverfront goes viral

Video of the altercation in the Montgomery park spread widely on social media Sunday as the mayor said combatants would face justice.

Multiple video clips of a brawl on the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama, went viral on social media Sunday night, and the city's mayor reacted with a vow that justice would prevail.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said in a statement Sunday that several people involved in the fighting, which took place Saturday evening, have been detained.

"Justice will be served," he said.

NBC affiliate WSFA of Montgomery reported that four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the altercation.

Video of the incident has not been verified by NBC News.

It appears to show brawling that split combatants along racial lines. The fighting appeared to follow the attempt of a riverboat to dock where a pontoon boat was moored.

