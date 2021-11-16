Woman Slain in Atlanta Park Had Letters ‘F' ‘A' ‘T' Carved in Chest, Autopsy Report Says

A woman who was killed in July as she was walking her dog in Atlanta’s iconic Piedmont Park was stabbed dozens of times and had the letters “F” “A” and “T” carved on her chest, according to a medical examiner’s report.

The gruesome slaying of Katherine Janness on July 28 remains unsolved, her loved ones said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Janness, 40, died from “sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso," according to an autopsy report released by the Fulton County medical examiner.

Janness’ dog was also killed, police said.

Atlanta police declined to comment Tuesday about whether they have identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.