World Says Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace announced her death at Balmoral Castle, her Scotland residence, following months of health concerns that limited public appearances, including limited time at her own Platinum Jubilee.
As mourners crowded Buckingham Palace, flags were lowered at Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, as well as the White House and Congress in her honor.
There will be a 10-day mourning period before her funeral, where her body will be moved to Edinburgh and then London, before her funeral in Westminister Abbey.
A rainbow is seen outside of Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8, 2022, in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at 96 following months of health concerns.
The Union flag is lowered on Windsor Castle as a rainbow covers the sky on Sept. 8, 2022 in Windsor, England.
The Royal Banner of Scotland is flown at half mast above Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The official Royal announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8, 2022, in London, England.
The Union flag flies half mast as people gather at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8, 2022 in London, England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A man lowers the White House U.S. flag to half-mast in Washington, D.C, Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, D.C, Sept. 8, 2022 following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. President Joe Biden paid tribute to the late British Queen as a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity,” and said he looked forward to working with her son King Charles, noting their already “close friendship.”
A Nasdaq billboard pay tribute to the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II in Times Square on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York, New York.
Mourners lay flowers on the gate of Buckingham Palace in London after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died, Sept. 8, 2022.
Mourners gather outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. Her death follows months of health concerns and limited public appearances.
Mourners gather outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. Her death follows months of health concerns and limited public appearances.
A screen on the 1st tee displays the announcement that play is to be suspended following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England.
Crowds gather on the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, Sept. 8, 2022, in London, England.
Players and attendees hold a moment of silence for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium, Sept. 8, 2022 in London.