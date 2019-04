President Donald Trump speaks to guests at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the 148th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

An airborne cellphone landed on the stage as President Donald Trump approached the lectern Friday to address the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, NBC News reported.

In a video of the speech in Indianapolis, the phone can be seen apparently hurtling from the crowd toward the stage.

It lands to Trump's left as he arrives at the lectern and the president glances in that direction.