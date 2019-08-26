This June 24, 2017, file photo, shows a view of the clubhouse at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Shop in Doral, Florida. President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of holding next year's G-7 summit at his golf resort in Miami

President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of holding next year's G-7 summit at his golf resort in Miami, NBC News reported.

"We think we’re going to have a very successful one and we can learn from what took place here, because I think they did a really great job," he said in France on the sideline of this year's gathering.

Miami is a "great location" for next year's summit, he said at a bilateral meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that it would be held next to the city's international airport.

When asked if it would be held at the Trump National Doral Miami, an 800-acre golf resort located less than five miles from the airport, the president said it was a strong contender.