Former LA Councilman Huizar faces sentence in corruption case

Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar is scheduled for sentencing Friday in a corruption case involving cash and benefits received in exchange for help in approving downtown LA real estate projects.

Huizar, 55, of Boyle Heights, pleaded guilty a year ago to federal counts of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and tax evasion.

He faces up to 13 years in prison and payment of more than $1 million in restitution to the city. Huizar's defense attorney is seeking a 9-year sentence

U.S. District Judge John Walter is expected to announce a decision Friday morning in Los Angeles federal court.

The former District 14 representative used his position of power to shake down real estate developers for at least $1.5 million in cash and benefits in exchange for helping projects through the city's approval process, prosecutors said. Huizar represented the district, including downtown Los Angeles and surrounding communities, from 2005 until his resignation in 2020.

His attorneys countered that he was an "evangelist" for large development projects in an effort to make LA a world class city. In his plea agreement, Huizar admitted to leading the so-called CD-14 Enterprise, which operated as a pay-to-play scheme. Huizar, assisted by others, unlawfully used his office to give favorable treatment to real estate developers who financed and facilitated cash bribes, campaign donations and other illicit benefits, prosecutors argued.

"For years, defendant operated his pay-to-play scheme in the city of Los Angeles to monetize his public position and leverage his political clout for over $1.5 million dollars in cash bribes, gambling chips, luxury trips, political contributions, prostitutes, extravagant meals, services, concerts, and other gifts," according to a memo filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. "If anyone dared rebuff his call to pay bribes, he punished them and their city projects, threatening developers with indefinitely delayed projects and financial peril."

Huizar also admitted to accepting a $600,000 bribe payment in the form of a loan from China-based billionaire real estate developer Wei Huang for use to secretly settle a pending sexual harassment lawsuit against Huizar by a former staffer. Huang's downtown Los Angeles-based company was found guilty in 2022 of

paying more than $1 million in bribes -- including luxury trip expenses, casino gambling chips and the sham loan -- to the then-councilman to obtain city approval to build a 77-story mixed-use skyscraper downtown. Huang, who owns a house in San Marino, was also charged in the case but is considered a

fugitive believed to be in China, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Members and associates of the CD-14 Enterprise also included lobbyists, consultants, and other city officials and staffers, who sought to personally enrich themselves and their families and associates in exchange for official acts. They included George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant, real estate development consultant George Chiang, political fundraiser Justin Jangwoo Kim, and lobbyist Morrie Goldman, among others. Each pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation.

Huizar "covered his tracks with layers of concealment, including by shamelessly exploiting his elderly mother, brother and wife to launder his illicit proceeds. Finally, when defendant felt the walls of the instant federal investigation closing in on him, he made the calculated decision to obstruct

justice by tampering with witnesses and lying to government prosecutors and agents," according to federal prosecutors.

In return for Huizar's guilty plea to the two felony counts, prosecutors are seeking no more than 13 years in prison for the ex-councilman, who agreed to forfeit $129,000 in cash that law enforcement found during a search of his home in November 2018. Huizar also agreed to accept a nine-year prison term.