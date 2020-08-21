Democratic National Convention

Nielsen Says 22.8 Million Watched Convention's Third Night

There was no immediate estimate of people who streamed the convention online

Television viewership Wednesday for the third night of the Democrats' virtual convention, which featured speeches by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama, rose to 22.8 million viewers.

The Nielsen company said the Democrats reached 19.7 million for Monday's first night and 19.2 million for the second night.

Four years ago, the third night of Hillary Clinton's nominating convention was seen by 24.4 million viewers.

There was no immediate estimate of people who streamed the convention online. Democrats say their program was designed with online viewing in mind, both as a complete event or in highlights.

