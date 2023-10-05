Rudy Giuliani owes nearly $550K in unpaid taxes, IRS says

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani owes more than half a million dollars in federal taxes and faces a lien on a property he owns in Florida, according to a recent court filing.

The unpaid balance of $549,435.26 in federal taxes for 2021 was revealed in an August notice that said the IRS was placing a lien on Giuliani's property in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Daily Mail first reported on Giuliani’s tax debt, which comes as the former New York mayor faces mounting legal woes.

Last month, Giuliani's former lawyers sued him on allegations that he had not paid legal fees that they said amounted to $1.36 million. Giuliani responded to the lawsuit by saying the dollar amount sought was excessive.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

In a ruling Wednesday, a federal judge found that Rudy Giuliani defamed two former Georgia election workers and is liable for damages over his claims that they had committed fraud during the 2020 election.