Ukraine-Russia War

U.S. Officials Believe China May Be Providing Russia Non-Lethal Military Assistance in Ukraine War

While China has provided some help to Russia, including parroting Russian disinformation campaigns about the war, this is more tangible assistance for use by Russian troops in Ukraine

Rescuers are at work outside a partially destroyed residential building following a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv
SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. believes China may be providing non-lethal military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine, according to four US officials, and the administration is concerned they are considering sending lethal aid.

While China has provided some help to Russia, including parroting Russian disinformation campaigns about the war, this is more tangible assistance for use by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The officials declined to provide specifics about the non-lethal military assistance, but said it could include gear for the spring offensive like uniforms or even body armor. 

A spokesperson for National Security Council declined to comment.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Ukraine-Russia WarChina
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us