Helicopter Crashes, Catches Fire on Calabasas Hillside

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies responded to reports of a helicopter that crashed and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area Sunday.
The crash, near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m., according to City News Service. Authorities said the helicopter was on fire and sparked a quarter acre brush fire. Flames were put out by 10:30 a.m.
Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there were no survivors of the crash. It is unknown the exact number of fatalities.
The helicopter that crashed was a Sikorksy S-76B, according to authorities.
