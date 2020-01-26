calabasas

Helicopter Crashes, Catches Fire on Calabasas Hillside

By Sydney Kalich

LA County Sheriffs

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies responded to reports of a helicopter that crashed and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area Sunday.

The crash, near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m., according to City News Service. Authorities said the helicopter was on fire and sparked a quarter acre brush fire. Flames were put out by 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there were no survivors of the crash. It is unknown the exact number of fatalities.

The helicopter that crashed was a Sikorksy S-76B, according to authorities.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

calabasasaircraft
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us